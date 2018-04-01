Las Vegas celebrates Easter Sunday - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

SLIDESHOW

Las Vegas celebrates Easter Sunday

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
(Google). (Google).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Valley residents are enjoying the beautiful weather as they celebrate Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.