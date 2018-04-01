Las Vegas Metro officers in fatal officer-involved shooting incident identified

LVMPD officers investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead March 29, 2018 (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5).

Two Las Vegas Metro police officers in connection with a fatal officer-involved shooting have been identified by the department.

Officer Rafael Camacho, 28, has been employed with the LVMPD since March 2014 & officer Kenshin Rose, 28, has been employed with the LVMPD since July 2017, a release confirmed.

The officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 2000 block of Paradise Road, neat St. Louis Avenue on March 29.

RELATED: Man shot and killed in officer-involved shooting near downtown Las Vegas

On arrival, a woman who had been beaten by the suspect told officers that he had a knife. Police said the man did not comply with officer's orders to drop the weapon.

The officers opened fire when the man lunged towards them with the knife still in his hand, police said. He died at the scene.

Metro said the Camacho and Rose were placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.