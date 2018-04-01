Woman struck and killed near Downtown Las Vegas Strip

A woman was struck in killed by a vehicle March 31, 2018 (NHP).

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night near the Downtown Las Vegas Strip.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash on eastbound Sahara Avenue near Industrial Road at 7:44 p.m. On arrival, troopers located the deceased woman in the roadway, according to officials.

Investigators said the woman was likely not in a crosswalk when she was struck. The incident remains under investigation.

The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the woman once her family is notified.

