Woman struck and killed near Downtown Las Vegas Strip

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night near the Downtown Las Vegas Strip. 

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash on eastbound Sahara Avenue near Industrial Road at 7:44 p.m. On arrival, troopers located the deceased woman in the roadway, according to officials. 

Investigators said the woman was likely not in a crosswalk when she was struck. The incident remains under investigation. 

The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the woman once her family is notified. 

