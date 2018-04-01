Home invasion West of Downtown Las Vegas leads to car chase

A home invasion suspect led officers on a two-mile car chase over the weekend, Las Vegas Metro police said.

The situation started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday on the 4300 block of Bonanza, near Valley View Boulevard when police received a call about a home invasion.

Witnesses told police a man reportedly broke into a home and fired a round from a gun. No one was hurt.

When responding officers got to the home, the suspect took off running. After a short foot chase, the suspect got into a stolen car and led police on a car chase.

Police said the suspect was driving at a high-rate of speed and crashed into two other cars. The suspect and two drivers all suffered minor injuries.

After crashing into the second car, the suspect took off on foot, but was eventually captured by police and arrested.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.