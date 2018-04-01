Valley Woman Wins $1 million jackpot at Green Valley Resort - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Valley Woman Wins $1 million jackpot at Green Valley Resort

Posted: Updated:
A lucks Las Vegas woman struck a $1.4 million jackpot March 31, 2018 (Station Casinos / FOX5). A lucks Las Vegas woman struck a $1.4 million jackpot March 31, 2018 (Station Casinos / FOX5).
(FOX5) -

A lucky local woman struck a hefty jackpot at a Henderson casino on Saturday. 

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $1.4 Million at Green Valley Ranch Resort. She played the Buffalo Thundering slot machine at the Henderson Casino, a representative for Station Casinos confirmed. 

