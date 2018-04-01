NHP: Clothing lodged in motorcycle wheel causing fatal crash on Blue Diamond

A 66-year-old man died after an article of clothing lodged in the wheel of his motorcycle (NHP).

A man has died after being ejected from his motorcycle in south Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

Nevada Highway Patrol units responded to the single-vehicle crash on the I-15 on-ramp at Blue Diamond Road at 2:55 p.m. The 66-year rider was taken to University Medical Center where he later died from the injuries sustained in the crash, Trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

Investigators believe an article of clothing got caught in the rear wheel of the motorcycle causing it to lock and skid on the road. The motorcycle then overturned and ejected the man, Trooper Buratczuk said.

#TrafficAlert SR160 EastBound, IR15 Northbound Flyover Ramp Closed due to critical injury crash involving motorcycle. Use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. #BuckleUp #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm @nevadadot pic.twitter.com/DakPYvOOLX — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 31, 2018

The road was temporarily shut down to traffic.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office after his family is notified.

