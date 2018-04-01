Carjacking suspects arrested in northeast Las Vegas neighborhood - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Carjacking suspects arrested in northeast Las Vegas neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A LVMPD patrol unit blocks Treeline Drive as officers search for the alleged carjacking suspects (Jenn Hurtado / FOX5). A LVMPD patrol unit blocks Treeline Drive as officers search for the alleged carjacking suspects (Jenn Hurtado / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police arrested multiple people in connection with an alleged carjacking in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood early Sunday morning. 

Officers responded to El Valle Street, near Sahara Avenue and Treeline Drive after a resident called police to report a possible carjacking. The suspects fled the area once Metro units arrived to the scene, police said. 

A perimeter was set up in the residential community and the suspects were taken into custody at 5:18 a.m., according to Metro police. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

