Carjacking suspects arrested in northeast Las Vegas neighborhood

A LVMPD patrol unit blocks Treeline Drive as officers search for the alleged carjacking suspects (Jenn Hurtado / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police arrested multiple people in connection with an alleged carjacking in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to El Valle Street, near Sahara Avenue and Treeline Drive after a resident called police to report a possible carjacking. The suspects fled the area once Metro units arrived to the scene, police said.

A perimeter was set up in the residential community and the suspects were taken into custody at 5:18 a.m., according to Metro police.

The incident remains under investigation.

