Loved ones remember teen killed in Henderson gas station shooting

A shooting at a gas station in Henderson left one person dead and two others injured Friday.More >
Ten seconds into the video, Salamoni shouts, "Don't f----- move or I'll shoot your f---- a--. Put your f------ hands on the car." The video shows Salamoni's gun very close to the right side of Sterling's head.More >
If your dream job includes binge-watching Netflix all day, then you might want to check out this new position.More >
Billionaire Richard Branson has purchased the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.More >
Three high school students were killed and another person was injured in a fiery crash in Huntington Beach Thursday morning.More >
An armed man robbed the Flamingo Casino's sports book Friday afternoon, according to Metro Police.More >
On Wednesday, Ingraham tweeted, "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it." At least 11 companies had said by Friday afternoon that they would pull their ads from "The Ingraham Angle."More >
Hundreds came together to remember three valley teenagers, killed in a car crash.More >
A Tennessee homeowner fought back and killed a burglary suspect who attempted to steal weapons from his home, police said.More >
