Loved ones remember teen killed in Henderson gas station shooting

Friends and family gathered to to remember Zach Ragusa after he was killed by a co-worker March 30, 2018 (FOX5).

Loved ones gathered to remember a valley teen, who was shot and killed, while at work.

Zachary Ragusa was working at a Terrible Herbst gas station in Henderson, when one of his co-workers opened fire.

Police identified the shooter as 22-year-old Rafael Valdez. Zach and two others were shot. Police said those two victims were listed in critical condition.

FOX5 talked to Zach’s twin sister before the vigil. She thought they had twin telepathy. She said she was on a trip in Florida, but suddenly started feeling sick, around the same time everything was happening with Zach.

Molly said she is four minutes older than Zach, but he was the one who took care of their family.

“I'm still waiting for his goofy Snapchat or a goofy text,” friend Dominic Merten said.

A smog inspector at a gas station, the 18-year-old was just starting to figure out what he wanted to do.

“He was so passionate about it. He loved his job. He loved working,” Merten said. “Music was another one of his passions.”

“In fifth grade, we tried to start a band called The Toxic Testers. It didn't go well at all!” friend Illan Aguilera said.

Someday, he wanted to be a DJ.

“He bought a whole DJ set, which we kind of made fun of him for it. But he kept doing it!” Aguilera said.

But now instead of seeing him perform, they’re left wondering why someone would take his life.

“I was the first one at the hospital besides his parents,” Aguilera said. “I don't know. He’s gone. I keep saying it over and over and it's not comprehending.”

“My eyes burn from crying so much,” Merten said. “It's one of those things: the whole world stops.”

Loved ones said Zach will be remembered for his positive spirit.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions for the family. Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

If you’d like to help Zach’s family, visit: www.gofundme.com/zachary-ragusa-memorial-funds

