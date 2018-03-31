Proposed expo center could bring thousands of visitors to downtown Las Vegas

A newly proposed expo center in Downtown Las Vegas has the potential to attract thousands of visitors if approved by the Las Vegas City Council.

The new 350,000-square-foot "Expo Center" would be constructed next to the World Market Center at 445 South Grand Central Parkway, which already serves as a major hub for hundreds of annual trade shows and conventions. A release says the state-of the-art building would provide options to host larger scale tradeshows, conventions and other exhibitions that existing venues cannot accommodate.

"We have been working closely with International Market Centers for some time on this proposal and believe it will fill a need in the downtown area, especially with the closing of Cashman Center," said Bill Arent, director of the city of Las Vegas Economic & Urban Development Department. "We look forward to presenting this proposal to the City Council."

Plans to use the Expo Center for the bi-annual Las Vegas Market; a furniture, gift and home decor tradeshow are already being considered. The event attracts approximately 100,000 visitors to Las Vegas each year, a release said.

If the Expo Center becomes a reality, officials estimate a profit of $97 million in annual visitor spending in Downtown Las Vegas and $234 million in the Southern Nevada area, according to the release.

The Las Vegas City Council will vote on the proposal on April 4 at 9 a.m. Members will convene at the Las Vegas City Hall in downtown located on 495 South Main Street.

