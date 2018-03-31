Nevada's minimum wage and daily overtime rates will not increase

The Office of the Labor Commissioner announced minimum wage and daily overtime rates will not increase in 2018.

A release from the office said minimum wage for employees who are offered qualified health benefits from their employers will remain at $7.25 per hour and the minimum wage for employees who are note offered qualified health benefits will remain $8.25 per hour.

The calculations are based on the 2006 Minimum Wage Amendment to the Nevada Constitution which requires an analysis of the minimum wage each year based on increases in the federal minimum wage or if greater, by the cumulative increase in the cost of living, a release said. The cost of living increase cannot increase by more than 3% each year.

The increase in the federal minimum wage has been greater than any cost of living increase through the 2018 calculation period, the office said.

Since the minimum wage rate is not increasing, daily overtime rates will also remain the same. Nevada is one of a few states with a daily overtime requirement in addition to the requirement to pay overtime for more than 40 hours in a workweek, according to the release.

In addition, the office said Employees who receive qualified health benefits from their employers and earn less than $10.87 per hour, and employees earning less than $12.37 per hour who do not receive qualified health benefits must be paid overtime whenever they work more than 8 hours in a 24-hour period. Employees that are exempt from overtime under Nevada state law are not subject to these requirements.

The Office of the Labor Commissioner will continue to monitor legislation regarding the minimum wage during the 2019 Legislative Session.

For more information on the Nevada minimum wage and daily overtime rates, contact the Office of the Labor Commissioner at 702-486-2650 or visit their website.

