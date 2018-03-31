Vegas Golden Knights fan warns others of ticket scam

A man lost hundreds of dollars after trying to buy tickets for a Vegas Golden Knights home game on a social media site.

Hockey fan Justin Dove said he posted in a Vegas Golden Knights Facebook group asking for tickets. He wired $500 to a person who claimed to have available tickets. After he did not receive his end of the deal, Dove realized he was scammed.

Now, he's sharing his story with hopes to save other fans from falling victim to the same trap.

"We've all become huge Knights fans and people who want to take advantage of this and take advantage of people, just to make a quick dollar at somebody's expense because of a love for a team or sport, that's messed up and I'm not sure why anybody would do that," Dove said.

Dove said next time he will us websites like StubHub or PayPal that offer buyer protections.

