Hundreds honor 3 Centennial High students, killed in crash

Three high school students were killed and another person was injured in a fiery crash in Huntington Beach Thursday morning.More >
A shooting at a gas station in Henderson left one person dead and two others injured Friday.More >
A Tennessee homeowner fought back and killed a burglary suspect who attempted to steal weapons from his home, police said.More >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >
Three valley high schools were killed by a drunk driver in California, while on their spring break.More >
The skeletal remains of a 10-year-old Arizona boy who vanished nearly 2 years ago were found in a desolate field a few miles away from his home.More >
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
Angela Ghilarducci said losing her friend and next door neighbor Carole Barnish was hard enough, before everything else happened.More >
A man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning, according to North Las Vegas police.More >
Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.More >
