Hundreds honor 3 Centennial High students, killed in crash

Hundreds came together Friday to remember three valley teenagers, killed in a car crash.

The crash happened while the students were on spring break in California. Police said a drunk driver slammed into the car, carrying the teens.

They were all students at Centennial High School.

Tears, comforting words and a lot of hugs were shared between friends, family, and even strangers to remember three teens, gone too soon: Dylan Mack, AJ Rossi and Brooke Hawley.

“They always just brought out the best vibes,” classmate Nikko Cuevas said. “They were the fun of the night.”

Their families said they were overwhelmed to see just how many people loved these teens.

“Probably a couple hundred people came to my home,” AJ’s father Albert Rossi said. “He was a smiling kid, didn’t have a bad bone in his body.”

“He was so loved by every one of his friends,” Dylan’s sister Chelsea Stenson said. “He was so popular. He was light, pure light.”

The group shared stories, prayed together and lit candles to remember the students. AJ and Dylan were just about to graduate high school.

“It was three beautiful lives taken too soon,” AJ’s sister said. “They didn’t deserve this. They deserve to be walking across the stage in two and a a half months.”

Classmates called this a sharp reminder about driving safely and appreciating each day.

“We were the last people to be with him in Cali,” Cuevas said. “We thought he made it home safely. Everything I do now for the rest of my life is just for the three of them.”

While the outcome doesn’t change, these families are pushing for justice in hopes these three lives are never forgotten.

“I hope nobody is ever in this position,” Albert Rossi said. “I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure this lady is charged.”

“Everybody: help your friends not drink and drive,” Stenson said. “And prevent this kind of thing from happening to people who don’t deserve it.”

A fourth student, Alexis Vargas, was involved in that crash. He and his family were at the vigil. His mother said he wanted to come. She added Alexis was still in shock and asking where his friends are.

To help the families: AJ Rossi’s family has a GoFundMe set up.

Dylan Mack’s employer, Above the Crust, said it will donate all of its sales on April 7 to the Mack family. Above the Crust is located at 7810 W. Ann Road and sales between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on that Saturday will go to the family.

