Vigil to be held Sunday marking 6 months since 1 October - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vigil to be held Sunday marking 6 months since 1 October

Posted: Updated:
A vigil is scheduled for April 1, 2018 to mark six months since 1 October. A vigil is scheduled for April 1, 2018 to mark six months since 1 October.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A vigil is scheduled for Sunday, April 1, to mark six months since the 1 October shooting where 58 people were killed during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at 125 East Reno Avenue, near the corner of Reno and Giles Street.

Organizers said there will be 58 white glow sticks "to honor our angels" and the remaining will be purple and orange glow sticks.  "We will say a few words there then proceed to walk the perimeter of the venue," they said.

For full coverage of 1 October, click here.  

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.