Vigil to be held Sunday marking 6 months since 1 October

A vigil is scheduled for Sunday, April 1, to mark six months since the 1 October shooting where 58 people were killed during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at 125 East Reno Avenue, near the corner of Reno and Giles Street.

Organizers said there will be 58 white glow sticks "to honor our angels" and the remaining will be purple and orange glow sticks. "We will say a few words there then proceed to walk the perimeter of the venue," they said.

