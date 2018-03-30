Las Vegas's Mob Museum gives a look inside MS-13 gang

Las Vegas's Mob Museum offered an in-depth look at a dangerous gang responsible for a slew of murders in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas's Mob Museum offered an in-depth look at a dangerous gang responsible for a slew of murders in southern Nevada. Police said MS-13 was behind ten murders in the valley in the last year.

MS-13 started in the '80s in Los Angeles. The majority of members were people who fled the civil war in El Salvador.

“These were folks who were trying to defend themselves against all the other gangs in southern California. They formed MS-13. Now, interestingly, since then, MS-13 has moved back into central America, so the bulk of their members are actually in El Salvador, and that has a lot to do with the United States expelling criminal immigrants,” director of content at the Mob Museum Geoff Schumaker said.

He said MS-13 is unique in how they operate.

“When you look at organized crime in the 21st century, you don't always think about violence because you're talking about things like cybercrime, you're talking about money laundering, maybe drug trafficking across international lines, but you're not hearing about these kinds of violence. Well, with MS-13, violence is their trademark,” Schumaker said. “They're known for very brutal acts of violence. They like to use machetes. So if they kill somebody, they might cut them up with a machete.”

He said the group actually isn't very good at making money because they're so disorganized.

“They're involved in child prostitution, they're involved in drug trafficking, they're involved in bad things, but it's really much less organized than some of the other groups,” Schumaker said.

They have no leader to point to, but have still managed to attract between 30,000 and 50,000 members across the world, he said.

“They're international, they're all over the place, and they seem to be growing at this point,” Schumaker said.

Metro said that MS-13 probably has around 50 members in Las Vegas.

