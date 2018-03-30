Police catch Flamingo sports book armed robbery suspect - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police catch Flamingo sports book armed robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An armed man robbed the Flamingo Casino's sports book Friday afternoon, according to Metro Police.

It happened at 1:39 p.m. Police said he presented at note at the sports book and left with money. Investigators tracked him to the Linq where he was taken into custody. 

A spokesperson with Caesars Entertainment said the man surrendered peacefully.

The Flamingo Casino is located at the corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.