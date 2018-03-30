Police catch Flamingo sports book armed robbery suspect

An armed man robbed the Flamingo Casino's sports book Friday afternoon, according to Metro Police.

It happened at 1:39 p.m. Police said he presented at note at the sports book and left with money. Investigators tracked him to the Linq where he was taken into custody.

A spokesperson with Caesars Entertainment said the man surrendered peacefully.

The Flamingo Casino is located at the corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas.

