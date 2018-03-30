Police arrest man threatening to burn down Hard Rock Hotel

Nicholas Bruels, 52, was arrested for threatening to burn down the Hard Rock Hotel (LVMPD / FOX5).

A man who intentionally started a small fire on a counter top at the Hard Rock Hotel then threatened to burn down the entire property was arrested.

An arrest report for Nicholas Bruels, 52, said he called hotel operators four times in reference to a reservation on March 21 and threatened to burn down the property. After Bruels became hostile and cussed out the operators, the calls were transferred to security manager Enrique Hernandez who told police that during the fourth call, Bruels threatened to cut his throat.

The employees provided statements to police about the calls and added that two days before, Bruels had intentionally set fire to a juice bar counter top. He was removed from the hotel property immediately.

According to the arrest report, officers located Bruels at Harbor Island apartments, which are located next to the Hard Rock. He admitted to starting the fire and making the calls to the property.

Bruels was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two charges including making threats or false information related to an act of terrorism and 1st degree arson.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 9 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.