Police: 3 people injured in shooting at Henderson gas station

A shooting at a gas station in Henderson left three people injured Friday morning.

Henderson police officers responded to reports of shots fired at 9:50 a.m. at the Terrible Herbst convenience store and gas station on Sunset Road at Annie Oakley Drive. Henderson Police Officer Rodrigo Peña said three people were shot.

Two of the victims were transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, according to police. The third victim was transported to Henderson Hospital with gunshot wounds.

A suspect was taken into custody at the gas station. Police said he was an employee at Terrible Herbst.

Authorities do not believe there was a second suspect and said no threat remained to the public.

Police said initial reports of the shooting being connected to a carjacking in the area were deemed unfounded.

Officers were asking for more witnesses to come forward for the investigation.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area on Sunset Road between Annie Oakley Drive and Green Valley Parkway as police continued the investigation.

Las Vegas Metro police assisted with the investigation.

