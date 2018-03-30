Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Henderson gas station

A shooting at a gas station in Henderson left one person dead and two others injured Friday.

Henderson police officers responded to reports of shots fired at 9:50 a.m. at the Terrible Herbst convenience store and gas station on Sunset Road at Annie Oakley Drive. Henderson Police Officer Rodrigo Peña said three people were shot.

Two of the victims were transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, according to police. The third victim was transported to Henderson Hospital with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims later died at the hospital, police said. Family members told FOX5 the victim's name was Zachary Ragusa. His family said he was 18 years old and worked at Terrible Herbst as a smog check technician. They said he loved playing hockey, heavy metal and the New York Jets. He was an honor student, a Christian and had no enemies, they said.

The suspect, 22-year-old Rafael Valdez was an employee at Terrible Herbst. After the shooting, the victims, who are also employees said Valdez left on foot. He was found and arrested on the 2800 block of North Green Valley Parkway.

Authorities said they did not believe there was a second suspect and said no threat remained to the public.

Valdez was booked on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of attempted robbery.

Police said initial reports of the shooting being connected to a carjacking in the area were unfounded.

Terrible Herbst released the following statement.

Terrible Herbst is cooperating fully as the Henderson Police Department investigates this matter. We are grateful they responded so quickly. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to our employees and their families who are impacted by this incident. We have provided and will continue to provide counseling services to our Terrible Herbst family.

Officers were asking for more witnesses to come forward for the investigation.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area on Sunset Road between Annie Oakley Drive and Green Valley Parkway as police continued the investigation.

Las Vegas Metro police assisted with the investigation. It was the second homicide in Henderson in 2018.

