Bureau of Land management seeks public input for northwest Las Vegas park

A proposed park in northwest Las Vegas may become a possibility if community residents show enough support.

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposal to lease 2.98 acres of public land to the City of Las Vegas for a park and facilities, a release said. The land is located next to the Wayne Bunker Park on Constantinople Avenue, near Buffalo Drive and Tenaya Way.

If the proposal becomes a reality, residents could have access to numerous recreational areas and amenities including covered picnic structures, restrooms, children's play areas, open turf, walking paths, landscaping, signage and parking, a release said.

The BLM said the proposal aligns with their plans for the area.

Residents who want to share their comments on the proposed park should mail written letters to the following address or fax to 702-515-5023:

BLM

4701 North Torrey Pines Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89130

The BLM offices will accept letters through May 14, 2018 and cannot guarantee that residents' comments will be kept confidential.

