Pedestrian hit and killed on N. Las Vegas Boulevard near Carey Avenue

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

A pedestrian was hit and killed near North Las Vegas Boulevard and McCarran Street Thursday night, according to North Las Vegas Police.

The crash happened before 9:00 p.m. The woman, hit by a Hyundai SUV, was found 40 feet from a lighted crosswalk, police said. She died at the scene of the crash. The man driving, who hit the woman, remained on the scene. Police said there were no signs of impairment.

The driver did not see the woman, police said. 

Police asked drivers to avoid the area while officers investigated.

It was the 12th fatal crash in North Las Vegas this year.

