Pedestrian hit and killed on N. Las Vegas Boulevard near Carey Avenue

Three high school students were killed and another person was injured in a fiery crash in Huntington Beach Thursday morning.More >
Three high school students were killed and another person was injured in a fiery crash in Huntington Beach Thursday morning.More >
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
Investigators are still looking for the bodies of three children after their family's SUV plunged 100 feet off a coastal highway in California, landing on its roof in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Wednesday.More >
Investigators are still looking for the bodies of three children after their family's SUV plunged 100 feet off a coastal highway in California, landing on its roof in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Wednesday.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man who police said was killed by a woman in a domestic-related shooting Monday morning.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man who police said was killed by a woman in a domestic-related shooting Monday morning.More >
A South Dakota woman accused of beating her toddler son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.More >
A South Dakota woman accused of beating her toddler son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.More >
A man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning, according to North Las Vegas police.More >
A man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning, according to North Las Vegas police.More >
Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.More >
Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.More >
Four MS-13 gang members are facing federal charges in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a rival gang member whose dismembered body was found on federal property.More >
Four MS-13 gang members are facing federal charges in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a rival gang member whose dismembered body was found on federal property.More >
Las Vegas Metro police released the booking photo of the man suspected of killing a pregnant woman in a DUI crash on Monday.More >
Las Vegas Metro police released the booking photo of the man suspected of killing a pregnant woman in a DUI crash on Monday.More >