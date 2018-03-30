Friends, loved ones remember 3 valley teens, killed in crash by drunk driver

Three valley high schools were killed by a drunk driver in California, while on their spring break.

Three valley high school students were killed by a drunk driver in California, while on their spring break, police said. The crash happened, early Thursday morning.

Police said the suspect, Bani Duarte slammed into the car carrying the valley teens. She faces charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence.

The victims were all students at Centennial High School. Dylan Mack and AJ Rossi were seniors. Brooke Hawley was a junior.

Related: Fiery Southern California crash kills 3 Las Vegas teens

“It’s not right. I shouldn't have to worry about any of my friends being killed at 18,” one of Dylan Mack’s best friends, Tyler McAdams said.

Dylan and AJ were just two months away from graduation.

“Eighteen years old, about to graduate, start living life. And now he can't,” McAdams' grandmother Debby Hudanish said.

Friends said the three were in California on spring break.

“Fun people: they liked to be the life of the party,” McAdams said. “They liked to have memories. They were the ones that everyone had memories with.”

Classmates, who were also in California for spring break, created a memorial at the crash site to honor the teens.

“I always wanted a brother and he was the closest thing I ever got,” McAdams said.

“We spent the morning with his parents,” Hudanish said. “They're devastated, of course. We're devastated. Dylan was part of our family.”

They had a message for the woman who did this and for anyone else who may think about driving under the influence.

“This tragedy didn't have to happen,” Hudanish said. “You don't have to drive drunk. You make a choice to drive drunk. There's Uber, there's friends; call somebody. Don't drive drunk. Don't do this to families.” "It’s just not worth it.”

Classmates said a fourth student was involved in that crash. They said that student was not seriously hurt and was expected to be okay.

A candlelight vigil to remember Dylan, AJ and Brooke was set up for Knickerbocker Park on Friday at 6 p.m.

Here are more pictures of the Centennial High students killed, Brooke Hawley and AJ Rossi. Shared by friends. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/1DFw1g04w9 — Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) March 30, 2018

Pictures of Dylan Mack, one of three Centennial High students killed by a drunk driver in California crash. Shared by his best friend. @chsbulldogs18 @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/hVNQZbj6Aj — Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) March 30, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

