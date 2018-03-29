Schools offering help to former Calvary Christian Learning Academy students

Some parents around the valley were still trying to figure out what to do after Calvary Christian Learning Academy suddenly closed its doors this week. Since then, other schools around the valley have stepped up to offer solutions.

Green Valley Christian School said it is accepting kids from Calvary for half of their normal tuition through the end of the school year. They're also waving all registration fees in an effort to help these families in a pinch. They said they have the resources to take in around 45 more students.

“Parents make a decision what school their child's gonna go to and it's not an easily made decision, and they really labor over that decision. And once you're in, you feel comfortable, and to have it just suddenly close like that, with no time to process, we were trying to figure out what we could do to help,” Executive Pastor Meg Morefield said.

Crossroads Christian Academy waived registration fees and said they'd accept students for the same tuition they were paying at Calvary. They said they're also looking to hire teachers from the school. Far West Academy said it is waiving all tuition fees for the rest of the school year.

