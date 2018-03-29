Fremont Street Experience holding job fair

A sign for Fremont Street Experience is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

Fremont Street Experience announced it will have a job fair to fill open positions in early April.

Those positions include full time positions as a security officer, security dispatcher, SlotZilla ride operator, ticket office sales staff, Fear the Walking Dead: Survival attraction operator and motion graphic 3D artist.

The fair is scheduled for Thursday, April 5 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It takes place on level four of the Fremont Street Parking Garage at 425 Fremont Street, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Candidates were asked to bring a current resume with them.

For more information and to request interviews in advance, candidates can contact Cassandra Down at cdown@kirvindoak.com or (702) 737-3100.

