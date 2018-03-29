Las Vegas police searching for person of interest

Police released images of a person of interest related to a robbery case. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a person of interest in connection with an armed robbery.

Police said on March 19, a man wearing a bandana over his face sued a firearm to rob an employee of a convenience store in the 4000 block of North Tenaya Way, near Alexander Road. Some items were taken and nobody was injured.

A woman, likely related to the suspect, was captured on surveillance a short distance away.

She was described by police as a woman in her 20s or 30s with brown hair.

Police said they hope someone might be able to identify her.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.