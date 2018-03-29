Fiery Southern California crash kills 3 Las Vegas teens

Three people were killed and another person was injured in a fiery crash in Huntington Beach Thursday morning. A woman suspected of driving under the influence has been arrested. A classmate of the three killed confirmed they were Centennial High School students from Las Vegas.

Police responded to the crash involving two vehicles at 1:08 a.m., when officers arrived, they saw a vehicle on fire in the intersection. Firefighters responded and extinguished the fire.

Three victims died at the scene and were identified as Centennial High School junior Brooke Hawley, and seniors Dylan Mack and AJ Rossi by a classmate.

One person was taken to a area trauma center with unknown injuries.

A woman, identified as Bani Duarte, 27, was arrested for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said a Hyundai Sonata driven by Duarte struck a Toyota that was stopped at the intersection.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.