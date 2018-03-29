Armed suspect steals cash, takes alcohol before fleeing in North Las Vegas

A video surveillance still captures the armed suspect at the register (NLVPD / FOX5).

North Las Vegas police are searching for an armed suspect who targeted a convenience store a week ago.

The robbery suspect entered a store on the 2800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Civic Center Drive on March 21 around midnight. He pretended to be a customer before pulling out a handgun then threatened the woman at the register and demanded cash. He also took a bottle of hard liquor before fleeing the store with about $50, according to a police release and surveillance video.

Officers described the suspect as a black male adult standing at about 6'01" and weighing 180 pounds. He has dreadlocks with blonde tips. The suspect wore a black shirt with black pants at the time of the armed robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NLVPD at 702-633-9111.

