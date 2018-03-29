Man shot and killed in officer-involved shooting near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a man Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 2000 block of Paradise Road, near St. Louis Avenue around 11:47 a.m.

A woman, who had been beaten talked to police and a man with a knife was inside her home. Police got him to come out of the home and told him several times to drop the knife. He did not and "advanced toward officers," who then fired at him. He was stuck by the gunfire and died on the scene, according to Metro public information officer Jeff Clark.

No officers were injured in the shooting and the woman didn't have any serious injuries, police said.

It was the fourth officer-involved shooting of the year in Metro's jurisdiction.

The shooting is under investigation. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.