Bellagio power outage caused by water leak near electrical equipment

Eric Dolezar captured his elevator ride during the outage on March 29, 2018. (Eric Dolezar/ Twitter)

Eric Dolezar captured the outage at the Bellagio on March 29, 2018. (Eric Dolezar/Twitter)

A patron snapped an image of the outage at the Bellagio buffet on March 29, 2018. (SuisunDan/Twitter)

Crews were working to restore power at the Bellagio resort and casino Thursday morning.

Clark County Fire Department officials originally responded to reports of a fire at 11:02 a.m. On arrival, crews did not find a fire but instead located a water leak that affected an electrical panel and caused plumes of smoke which activated the fire alarm resulting in the power outage, according to a release.

It was a partial power outage, according to MGM representative Mary Hynes. Guest rooms were not affected. Some of the elevators in the property were experiencing issues as a result of the outage but are now fully operational, Hynes said.

Hynes confirmed that the outage affected areas of the race and sports book, the Cirque Du Soleil theater and the buffet. By 3 p.m. Hynes said there is still a partial outage.

The resort tweeted, "we are aware of the limited power surge some guests are experiencing around the resort. The problem has been identified, isolated and we are working to restore full operations."

One guest at the property snapped a picture of guests dining at the darkened buffet. Another patron, Eric Dolezar, shared pictures of a dark hallway and elevator ride during the power outage.

It was not immediately known when power would be fully restored.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.