Refunds offered for Alvarez-GGG rematch in Las Vegas

Gennady Golovkin, left, connects with a left to Canelo Alvarez during a middleweight title fight Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Fans can get a refund for the Canelo Alvarez versus Gennady Golovkin boxing rematch scheduled to take place on May 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts said, "if a fan requests a refund for the Canelo-GGG two fight scheduled for Saturday, May 5 at T-Mobile Arena they may receive a refund, in full, at the original point of purchase."

Alvarez was suspended after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. He claims the positive tests were the result of contaminated meat.

A hearing is scheduled to take place on April 10 with the Nevada Athletic Commission to explain why the Mexican superstar tested positive for Clenbuterol on two tests. Alvarez does not have to appear at the hearing but his representatives do.

Meanwhile, it is unclear if the fight will move forward.

Golovkin's camp indicated it wants the fight to go on but on a level playing field.

The previous bout between the pair ended in a draw.

