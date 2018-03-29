Lee Canyon to end winter season April 1

Spring is here which means Lee Canyon will close out the winter season soon.

The season officially closes on Easter Sunday.

Lee Canyon will celebrate the end of the season starting Friday. Festivities include giveaways, live music, and Easter egg hunts on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Prizes for the egg hunt will include two youth Battle Born season passes. There will be two egg hunts, one for kids up to age five and another for kids six and older.

Lift tickets this weekend are $25. $5 from each ticket sold will benefit the High Fives Foundation. Lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lee Canyon is expected to kick off the 2018 summer season on May 25, if weather permits.

