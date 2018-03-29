PODS Las Vegas hosts 'Great Garage and Antique Sale'

Las Vegas Valley residents have the opportunity to declutter their homes and hunt for bargains for a good cause at a large community sale.

PODS of Las Vegas is hosting the Great Garage and Antique Sale on Saturday, April 7 at the Silverton Hotel and Casino from 6:30 a.m. 2 p.m. Not only can residents get a jump start on their spring cleaning by donating unwanted items to the onsite PODS container for Goodwill, they can also shop from over 200 vendors.

The family friendly event will also feature activities for kids, entertainment and food vendors. The cost to enter the event is $5 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. After 8 a.m., the entrance is free.

"This is a great event to be a part of and we love to come back to help out each year," said Mike Smith, Vice President of Operations for PODS Las Vegas. "It not only helps residents get rid of their unused items but it also helps out local charities like Goodwill who do so much to help members of our community."

A release says that the event gives residents the opportunity to host a sale and make a profit off their goods since they might not be able to do so in their own homes due to HOA rules and regulations.

A total of three PODS containers will collect donations and will be transported to Goodwill, a non-profit organization and thrift store.

