City of Las Vegas hiring for the summer season

The City of Las Vegas announced a hiring spree for the upcoming summer months.

Officials are looking to fill various parks and recreation department positions with qualified applicants. The department is now accepting applications for summer camp and aquatic center employment. The summer season officially kicks off on May 29 through Aug. 10.

Job seekers can apply to multiple summer camp positions including recreation assistant, recreation site leader and more. Aquatic staff positions include front desk, cashier, laborer, lifeguard, water safety instructor and pool manager.

Employers will schedule summer camp interviews on April 9 through 12 and staff training begins May 14 through 26.

Aquatic center interviews and tryouts will be held weekly in April through May until all positions are filled. Cashier training is scheduled for May 17 and training for all other aquatics staff is set for June 2. Interested applicants should call the Municipal Pool at 702-229-6309 or Pavilion Center Pool at 702-229-1488.

The aforementioned pools are also offering lifeguard certification classes. Job applicants who are hired for the aquatics center staff receive a discounted price for the training beginning April 30 through May 11; Monday through Friday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

A full list of available job opportunities with the City of Las Vegas can be found on their website.

