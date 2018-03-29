Police: Man shot dead in North Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Man shot dead in North Las Vegas

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas police officers are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. 

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 2508 Daley Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive. An injured man was transported to a hospital where he later died. 

Further details were not made available at this time. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

