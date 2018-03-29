Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting

A man was killed in a shooting in North Las Vegas on March 29, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning, according to North Las Vegas police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 2508 Daley Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive, at about 6:30 a.m.

Arriving officers found a Hispanic man lying in the front yard of a home.

He was taken to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, police said. He later died from his injuries.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said there was a knock on the door of the home just before 6:30 a.m. Two men engaged in a conversation before gunfire erupted.

The victim exited the home when he was shot, police said.

Police said more than a dozen shots were fired.

The suspect is not in police custody.

There was one witness inside the home. Police said they would like to talk to anyone else who may have seen anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

