Firefighters rescue two people from burning home in Silverado Ranch neighborhood

Two people were rescued from a second-story house fire in south Las Vegas overnight.

Clark County Fire Department firefighters along with assistance from the Henderson Fire Department responded to reports of a high-level house fire at 1590 Glassy Pond Avenue, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway at 12:17 a.m. The fire originated on the second floor of the home. On arrival, a resident in a wheel chair was being helped out of the home's front door but an elderly man was still inside.

Firefighters went into rescue mode and entered the home. They found the unconscious man in the second level of the home and safely took him outside.

Medical responders transported the two residents and a neighbor who tried to help to University Medical Center in unknown condition.

Fire officials estimated $75,000 in damages to the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

