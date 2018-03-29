Former Raiders QB David Humm dies at age 65

In this Nov. 5, 1984, file photo, Chicago Bears defensive end Richard Dent (95) brings down Los Angeles Raiders quarterback David Humm (11) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell, File)

David Humm, a former star quarterback at Nebraska who had a long career as a backup in the NFL, has died. He was 65.

The Raiders announced Humm's death on Wednesday, calling him a true Raider for his seven years with the team.

Humm had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1988 and was in a wheelchair for more than 20 years. The Lincoln Journal Star said he died Tuesday night at home in Las Vegas.

Humm was a starter for three seasons at Nebraska, leading the team to top 10 finishes each season. He was a second-team All-American in 1974 when he finished fifth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.

