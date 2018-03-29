Cub Scouts, family gather to remember nine-year-old Las Vegas bo - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Cub Scouts, family gather to remember nine-year-old Las Vegas boy killed on his bike

Cub Scouts gathered to honor their friend who was hit and killed on his bike. (Austin Turner / FOX5) Cub Scouts gathered to honor their friend who was hit and killed on his bike. (Austin Turner / FOX5)
(Niccoli Franklin Memorial/GoFundMe) (Niccoli Franklin Memorial/GoFundMe)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Family and friends gathered to remember a nine-year-old boy who was hit and killed while riding his bike last Friday. On Wednesday night, Niccoli Franklin's Cub Scout pack held a candlelight vigil at the scene of the crash to honor him.

"It's been rough, really rough, thinking that he can't be gone but then you realize that he's gone," one Cub Scout said.

"Sometimes when you remember him, you don't like it really. Like its sad. Sad emotions and all that," another Cub Scout said.

Cub Scouts came with their families to say "goodbye."

"I feel like it felt really good to his family to see how much support their was and how many people felt this bad about Nicco," a Cub Scout said.

Nicco's Cub Scout leaders presented his family with a shadow box filled with special memories and the group also retired a flag by burning it in his name.

"We want to make sure he's remembered as a good scout and good friend," Cub Scout leader Melissa Bingham said.

Loved ones said Nicco's memory will live on.

"(We'll) always remember him and to keep him in our hearts," a Cub Scout leader said.

Niccoli’s family said Sunday that the community’s support has been overwhelming.

Friends of Niccoli Franklin's family set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses. To make a donation, click here

