Coroner identifies man killed by 'friend' who attempted suicide during east Las Vegas traffic stop

Police tape blocks off a section of a gas station near Russell and Polaris. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)

Police said they are investigating a domestic-related shooting on March 26, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man who police said was killed by a woman in a domestic-related shooting Monday morning. The woman later shot herself a during traffic stop in east Las Vegas hours later.

Darin King, 27, died from a gunshot wound to his head, the coroner said Wednesday.

Las Vegas Metro police officers responded to the shooting at 5:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Sacramento Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard.

Police said a man in his 20s, later identified as King, and a woman, identified as Alisha Rucker, got into an argument in front of a home. During the argument, Rucker shot King in the face and left in a 2007 Chevy Impala. When police arrived to the home, they found King dead in the driveway and Rucker, was gone.

King was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the shooting was not random and the pair were friends.

“I know she was scared when she shot him,” Markita Banks, Rucker’s sister said. “She was shaking in the room, like ‘I shot him.'”

The last time Banks saw her little sister Alisha was just before 5:00 a.m. on Monday. Banks said she woke up to gunshots and her sister panicking after she said she shot her friend in the head.

That’s when Banks called police.

“I told the detective,” Banks said. “I think she’s going to try and hurt herself.”

Before police could arrive, Rucker left the house, got in the car with another man, and drove off.

Approximately two hours after Las Vegas Metro police asked other agencies to be on the lookout for Rucker in the Chevy Impala, Nevada Highway Patrol received a report of a reckless driver matching the description, according to NHP Trooper Travis Smaka. A trooper spotted the vehicle on Interstate 15 and Flamingo Road at 8:03 a.m. The vehicle was pulled over at 8:06 a.m. at a Chevron near Russell Road and Polaris Avenue.

“There was radio traffic concerning that the subject was not following commands,” Nevada Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Travis Smaka said. “We were going to treat it as a barricaded subject.”

“Troopers on scene observed a firearm being held by the female subject,” Smaka said.

At 8:12 a.m., Rucker shot herself in the head during the traffic stop, police said. She was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

She was booked in absentia for murder with a deadly weapon.

Police also said they have made contact with the man who was driving the car, but have not said whether he will be charged.

The scene was captured on video by Kevin Ralston.

“I heard the gunshot,” Ralston said. “I saw[police] run over to the car.”

Police said Rucker shot herself in the head, which left her family wondering what will come next.

“They didn’t even tell me she was shot in the head,” Banks said. “I had to read that online.”

Rucker was hospitalized in critical condition at UMC trauma and will be booked on absentia for murder with a deadly weapon.

Banks said her sister recently purchased the gun and passed her CCW permit class. She added that her sister was 21 years old despite police stating she was 20.

This incident marked the third deadly shooting police responded to in the past seven hours. One person was shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's near Blue Diamond and Valley View Boulevard. Police said another woman attempted a murder-suicide near Arville and Twain.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.