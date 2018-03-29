Valley parents might not get refunded by shuttered Christian school

Valley parents were still rattled Wednesday after a Las Vegas Christian School abruptly shut its doors for good.

Parents, like Lauren Wright had just days to find a solution for their kids.

Outside of Calvary Christian Learning Academy Tuesday, Wright was picking up her three-year-old's belongings after she learned the school was shut down.

A day later, parents like her had few answers and more confusion.

“From what I have found out ... a majority of the staff was family and they received a very top heavy salary, but what happens to the teachers? When will they be paid?” she asked.

Wright also said the school took an early automatic payment of her daughter's weekly tuition as well as registration fees for the following year.

“I feel as though it was the last attempt to get the money that they could get ... before things were dissolved.”

At the pastor's home Wednesday, no one answered the door.

He did apologize to the families in an email, calling the closure a “kick in the gut.”

“Saying that he was unaware of what was taking place, but parents are trying to rally together to get our money back,” Wright said. “To find a new schools for our kids, we’re just trying to get to the bottom of this trying to get our kids' records back.”

The church filed for bankruptcy in June 2017. In the letter to parents about the closure, it directed them to contact the trustee. The trustee’s lawyers said the church that was responsible for the school has a debt of $3.4 million that went unpaid for two years. Attorneys also said it’s up to the trustee to make tough decisions that maximize the gain for the debtor to pay back their loans, which is why the trustee chose to shut down the school immediately.

In court on Tuesday, attorneys asked for $75,000 for payroll to make sure teachers were paid.

The parents might not get back the money they paid.

“It’s all money we worked really hard for,” Wright said. “We try to give our kids the best and do what’s best for them and now we’re stuck in this situation where we can’t pay registration for new schools. It’s a sticky situation.”

