Valley pastor calls 10 murders linked to MS-13, 'Third World violence'

Four MS-13 gang members have been identified and arrested for 10 murders across the Valley in the past year.

All of the suspects are from El Salvador and came to the U.S. illegally. Their names were listed in a new federal lawsuit, and they face charges of first degree murder and kidnapping among others.

The charges are against Josue Diaz Orellana, 22, Luis Reyes-Castillo, 24, David Perez-Manchame, 19, and Miguel Torres-Escobar, 20.

A valley man, who has spent decades working with and trying to reform gang members said these latest cases are examples of a growing problem.

“We're literally seeing the type of Third World violence right here in what we are calling a civilized society,” Pastor Troy Martinez said.

On Monday, Sheriff Joe Lombardo gave details about 10 murders, linked back to MS-13. Metro said there are approximately 50 documented MS-13 members in the valley.

“We’re seeing younger and younger people committing more violent crimes, including murder. That's concerning,” he said.

In the federal lawsuit, police said the four men named are also suspects in nine other murders.

“We cannot wait until there are 10 bodies in the desert, hotel rooms, wherever else they're dumped,” Pastor Martinez said.

The federal lawsuit detailed one of those cases. It stated the men saw the victim, a member of a rival gang, outside a downtown club. They convinced him to get in their car. Then they tied him up and drove him outside the city, where they repeatedly stabbed and shot him.

“Many gangs have their own trademarks, their own style,” Martinez said. “MS-13 is known for torture, known for making people suffer -- brutal and violent murders to send fear into other gangs and into the community. And parents should be very concerned their child is not safe in a community where gang members are able to kill people, kidnap them and dump their bodies all over our valley.”

That’s why Martinez said he is working with schools, churches and police to reach out to teens before gangs can.

“If we're not working with the young people, be sure that the gang members are,” he said.

He said parents also need to pay attention and be able to spot any signs of gang recruitment in their kids.

“We have directly worked with many gangs, including MS-13,” he said. “There's two places that your child will end up: that's either dead or in prison.”

Police said a total of five suspects have been arrested. One of them is a juvenile, so his name has not been released.

All of the suspects could face life in prison.

For more information on intervention or prevention, contact Pastor Martinez at 702-387-1010. Martinez leads RECAP - Rebuild Every City Around Peace. The program is always looking for and training volunteers, he said.

