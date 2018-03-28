Valley pastor calls 10 murders linked to MS-13, 'Third World violence'

A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >
A woman said she's suing Sapphire for using her photo for ads and portraying her as a stripper.More >
A woman said she's suing Sapphire for using her photo for ads and portraying her as a stripper.More >
Four MS-13 gang members are facing federal charges in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a rival gang member whose dismembered body was found on federal property.More >
Four MS-13 gang members are facing federal charges in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a rival gang member whose dismembered body was found on federal property.More >
Las Vegas Metro police released the booking photo of the man suspected of killing a pregnant woman in a DUI crash on Monday.More >
Las Vegas Metro police released the booking photo of the man suspected of killing a pregnant woman in a DUI crash on Monday.More >
A valley woman who was eight months pregnant was killed in a three-car collision Monday.More >
A valley woman who was eight months pregnant was killed in a three-car collision Monday.More >
Don’t be so quick to toss out that junk mail, before you look inside.More >
Don’t be so quick to toss out that junk mail, before you look inside.More >
A woman killed in a rear-end crash near Russell Road and Pecos Road has been identified by medical examiners.More >
A woman killed in a rear-end crash near Russell Road and Pecos Road has been identified by medical examiners.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man who police said was killed by his wife in an attempted murder-suicide near Chinatown Monday morning.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man who police said was killed by his wife in an attempted murder-suicide near Chinatown Monday morning.More >
The Las Vegas mass shooter's brother spoke out for the first time during a podcast interview.More >
The Las Vegas mass shooter's brother spoke out for the first time during a podcast interview.More >