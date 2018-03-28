Elaine Wynn testifies, Steve Wynn's attorneys accuse her of using 'Me Too' campaign to taint jury

Elaine Wynn took the stand on Wednesday morning to testify against her ex-husband, Steve Wynn.

Elaine Wynn took the stand on Wednesday morning to testify against her ex-husband, Steve Wynn. It was the latest hearing in a civil case that has been ongoing for approximately five years.

Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez ruled that Elaine Wynn will be allowed to give the same testimony in front of a jury when the case is scheduled for trial next month.

Elaine Wynn has accused Steve Wynn of mismanaging Wynn Resorts and maintaining a pattern of reckless behavior. She said she was removed from the company's board of directors because of her inability to let Steve Wynn "cover up" what he did.

Judge Gonzalez said Elaine Wynn was required to prove that she "reported each incident that she intends to introduce at trial and that there is credible evidence of the reported event."

Elaine Wynn said she reported rape allegations to Kim Sinatra, the general counsel for Wynn Resorts. She stated she did not report the allegations directly to anyone else, including the company's board of directors.

"I told Miss Sinatra that I had received information alleging that Mr. Wynn had raped an employee of the hotel in 2005," Elaine Wynn testified.

Attorneys for Steve Wynn are now ready to cross-examine Elaine Wynn.



The first question: Did you watch yesterday's hearing on television yesterday?



Elaine Wynn: No. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 28, 2018

"2011: you never reported it to the board of directors?" asked attorney James Pisanelli, representing Wynn Resorts.

"I did not," Elaine Wynn responded.

"2012: you didn't report it to the board of directors?" Pisanelli asked.

"I did not," Elaine Wynn responded.

"2013: you didn't report it?" Pisanelli asked.

"I did not," Elaine Wynn responded.

"2014: you didn't report it?" Pisanelli asked.

"I did not," Elaine Wynn responded.

"2015: you didn't report it?" Pisanelli asked.

"I did not," Elaine Wynn responded.

"As a matter of fact, as you sit here today, you've never made a report to the board of directors!" Pisanelli argued. "Not as a shareholder. Not as a director. Not ever."

"She admitted it right on the witness stand!" argued attorney Todd Bice, representing Steve Wynn. "She knows exactly what she is doing, and she has been orchestrating this entire (Me Too) campaign because she wants to pollute the jury pool."

Since the hearing, Sinatra stated in an email that she "vehemently disagrees" with Elaine Wynn's testimony.

"My recollection, which is clear, is that at no time did Elaine Wynn ever tell me that there was an allegation of rape against Steve Wynn," Sinatra said. "In the relevant conversation in which she promised to destroy Steve Wynn and said she didn’t care if that reduced the company's stock price to zero in the process, Elaine Wynn made an oblique reference to a settlement, and nothing more.”

According to Sinatra's deposition, on Oct. 31, 2017, she took Elaine Wynn's complaint seriously enough to call another attorney and ask for more information about the case.

"But the inflammatory crazy salacious details that have come out in the course of this litigation? I was unaware," Sinatra testified.

Illegal gambling

Elaine Wynn also testified that she filed a complaint regarding company executives who may have been involved in illegal sports betting online. She said she was concerned that Chief Operating Officer Marc Schorr had been placing bets online with Timothy Poster, another executive who held the same COO title at one point.

Bice asked why Elaine Wynn's story had changed, pointing out that she has testified in that past that she told nobody about her suspicions. Elaine Wynn pointed to committee meeting minutes that she says refreshed her memory and will prove her statements.

"There is no question ... if you look at the company's own documents," attorney Mark Ferrario said, representing Elaine Wynn.

Attorneys for Steve Wynn say Elaine Wynn had an "evidentiary epiphany" on the stand today, suddenly remembering something contrary to what she once said under oath in the past.



"Ms. Wynn has an ax to grind. She's willing to say or do anything." — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 28, 2018

Elaine Wynn said she does not specifically remember who she reported her concerns to or what exactly she said. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 28, 2018

"Lo and behold, last night," Bice argued. "Last night, when she has to come up with a story for the first time about, 'How am I going to claim that I can get this in front of the jury so I don't have to try my actual case? Shazam! Mr. Ferrario was kind enough to shove this document under her nose and tell her, 'This is what you were talking about, right?' How convenient for Ms. Wynn!"

The judge has ruled that she WILL allow Elaine Wynn's testimony to be heard by a jury. Trial is scheduled for April. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 28, 2018

