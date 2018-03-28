Raiders, Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board sign stadium lease - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Raiders, Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board sign stadium lease

Posted: Updated:
Written by Eric Hilt
Connect
A 3D rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium is seen here. A 3D rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium is seen here.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

After months of negotiations and meetings, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board and the Raiders put pen to paper, signing the stadium lease and other important documents. 

"I'm excited and relieved," Board Chairman Steve Hill said while signing the agreements. 

The signatures give final approval to dozens of contracts, documents and agreements: papers that deal with everything from how the Raiders will share the stadium with UNLV Football, to how the 65,000 seat stadium will be designed.

Related: More FOX5 Raiders coverage

"It's very, very challenging to do something like this. It takes a lot of work, it takes a lot of vision, it takes a lot of effort," Raiders President Marc Badain said. "The leadership and the vision that it takes to put a deal like this can take decades in some cases. Just look at the Chargers in L.A.; they've been working on their stadium for 15 years." This agreement took about two years to finish. 

After the ink had dried and Wednesday's meeting was winding down, Hill adjourned the meeting by saying "let's go build a stadium."

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.