Murder suspect in woman's beating death near UNLV turns himself in

A man suspected of beating a woman to death turned himself in Wednesday, according to Metro Police.

Police took Ladonte Wilson, 33, into custody in coordination with his attorney. He had a warrant out for murder.

On Jan. 13, at 10:15 p.m. officers responded to the incident in the 600 block of East Twain Avenue, near Swenson Street.

Arriving officers located a woman, identified as Shelley Toyama, 59, suffering from apparent head trauma. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment but died from her injuries on Feb. 15. The Clark County Coroner's Office said Toyama died from blunt force trauma.

Las Vegas Metro police had released surveillance video of the man suspected of killing Toyama.

“The specific business had great surveillance and I believe it’s really going to break the case when it comes to getting a suspect into custody,” Metro PIO Larry Hadfield said.

Police said they do not know what triggered the Wilson to attack her.

“As far as we know, these persons didn't know each other and this was just an act of violence that took a woman's life in the community,” Hadfield said. “She suffered a skull fracture that ultimately ended up killing her.”

People at businesses nearby said they see fights every day. Many said they leave their doors locked while they’re open because they’re worried about their own safety.

“It just goes to show you, even if someone is not shooting, fists can kill,” Hadfield said. “A case like this, especially when a death occurs a month later, having video surveillance of the suspect is very important.”

Anyone with information was urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

