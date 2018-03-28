J.J. Watt shares Hurricane Harvey relief success in Las Vegas

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt addressed the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas on his accomplishments including football and his help with Hurricane Harvey relief.

Watt, who won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award for his work off of the field, shared how the hurricane impacted his life and why he wanted to help.

He said the team was set to fly back to Houston when the hurricane hit, so they were rerouted to Dallas. His family and friends were still in Houston and all he could do was watch coverage on the news.

"It was a helpless feeling," he said. Adding, there was no way to get back into Houston at the time.

Watt said he decided to use the social media platform he had to help the victims and "it took on a life of its own."

Initially, he asked for $200,000 for the victims but by the end, 200,000 people raised more than $37 million.

Watt also spoke about how he took a leap of faith leaving Central Michigan University to try and play football at Wisconsin. He added his hard work and perseverance paid off in the long run.

Watt shared his road to success as part of the keynote at the summit with the theme "make experience your business."

