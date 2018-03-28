Federal charges filed against four MS-13 gang members in connection with murder

A total of 10 bodies were found in locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley. A map details the event numbers and address for each victim of the MS13 gang (LVMPD / FOX5).

Four MS-13 gang members are facing federal charges in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a rival gang member whose dismembered body was found on federal property.

A District of Nevada release announced charges against Josue Diaz-Orellana, 22, Luis Reyes-Castillo, 24, David Perez-Manchame, 19, and Miguel Torres-Escobar, 20. The four suspects are all El Salvodoran nationals and are facing charges including 1st degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, kidnapping and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the release said. The suspects were living illegally in the United States, the release confirmed. They are also suspects in nine additional murders committed over the course of a year, according to Metropolitan police.

A total of ten victims were found in nine locations throughout the Valley including mountainous terrains on the outskirts of the city, police said. Two of the murders occurred in 2017 and eight occurred in 2018.

The victims names were released as follows:

Daniel Clark Richard Gaudio Carlos Pachaca-Rodriguez Arquimidez Sandoval-Martinez Juan Carlos Estrada-Raya Jose Hernandez Ricardo Olivas Izzak Towery Earl Ryan Rony Fuentes

In the federal complaint, Diaz-Orellana, Reyes-Castillo, Perez-Manchame and Torres-Escobar are accused of kidnapping and murdering Sandoval-Martinez on Jan. 21, 2018. Officials discovered his body in a rural area of Lake Mead Boulevard, near mile marker 12. Sandoval-Martinez was bound, stabbed with knives and a machete and shot to death before being dismembered, police said. Police believe he made an effort to escape before being killed, the release said.

Detectives were able to trace the victim's location to Club 2100 on 2100 Fremont Street before he was kidnapped and killed. After analyzing cell phone tower records, it was determined that Diaz-Orellana's location was near the club the night Sandoval-Martinez was disappeared. The cell phone signal was also tracked down along Lake Mead Boulevard where the victim's body was found, the release said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on March 2 and located the four suspects inside of the vehicle. Officers found a large butcher knife, a baseball hat with an apparent bloodstain and three 9mm handguns inside of the vehicle.

The maximum statutory penalty is 20 years of imprisonment for the assault charge and life imprisonment for both the kidnapping and the discharging of a firearm count, officials said.

This is a joint investigation between the FBI, HSI, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police with the assistance of the DEA. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Phillip N. Smith, Jr. and Frank J. Coumou are prosecuting the case.

