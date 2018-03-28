Police release photo of man suspected of killing pregnant woman in DUI crash

Timothy Naas, 26, was arrested for driving under the influence after killing a pregnant woman in a crash (LVMPD / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police released the booking photo of the man suspected of killing a pregnant woman in a DUI crash on Monday.

Timothy Naas, 26, is accused of driving under the influence when he crashed into a Dodge Dart driven by 29-year-old Monique Leiwalo, who was eight months pregnant. Leiwalo and her unborn baby were pronounced dead at the scene near Rainbow and Lake Mead Boulevards, police said.

Police said Naas crashed into two additional cars before crashing into Leiwalo and fled the scene. Her car was completely totaled and wrapped around a pole. Leiwalo was on her way to work when the crash happened.

Naas was charged with driving under the influence above the legal limit and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Leiwalo leaves behind her partner Anthony Cruz and a 9-year-old son. The family set up a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses. To make a donation, click here.

