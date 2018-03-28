Las Vegas home sustains $75K damage in fire

A home was damaged in a fire on March 28, 2018. (Source: CCFD)

A home sustained about $75,000 worth of damage in a fire Wednesday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Crews responded to the blaze at 7:23 a.m. in the 7200 block of West Torino Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Wigwam Avenue.

Arriving crews reported seeing a single-story home with smoke and flames coming from the backyard. The fire was knocked down by 7:35 a.m.

All of the people in the home were safely evacuated before crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting four adults and one child who were displaced in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

