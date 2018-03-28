American Green sells California 'marijuana mecca' town, but pot plans persist

More than a year after purchasing a small town at the edge of the Mojave desert in hopes of developing a one-of-a-kind marijuana mecca, cannabis company American Green has transferred its holdings to a gas and oil company. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

More than a year after purchasing a small town at the edge of the Mojave desert in hopes of developing a one-of-a-kind marijuana mecca, cannabis company American Green has transferred its holdings to a gas and oil company.

American Green Inc. sold its holdings to Delta International Oil & Gas, Inc. for $7.7 million. A spokesperson with American Green said the company did not have the money to remake the town and stay on schedule. The new partnership will allow that.

"We would have kept moving forward but now what we could do in three months would have taken us a year," American Green spokesperson Stephen Shearin said. He said the facilities inside the resort are functional and will have even more amenities come summer.

"There's a lot of layers that go into it," Shearin said. "The bigger [the project is] the better it is to have partners. It's a lot of work. It's a lot of capital intensity."

Delta International assumed $3.7 million in debt as a result of the acquisition and gives American Green $4 million in preferred Delta stock. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

