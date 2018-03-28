Nevada casino gambling win tops $1 billion again in February

Nevada casinos continued a winning streak in February, topping the $1 billion mark in gambling revenues for the second month in a row.

The state Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday that the $1.02 billion that casinos statewide earned from gamblers amounted to a 7.7 percent increase compared with the same month in 2017.

For the fiscal year beginning last July, the so-called "gaming win" has increased 2.3 percent.

The state reaped almost $44.2 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in February.

That was a 15 percent decrease from the same period in 2017, when the state collected almost $52 million.

Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip logged winnings of more than $603 million for the month, up more than 11 percent from a year earlier.

That was just under 60 percent of the statewide total.

