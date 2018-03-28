Las Vegas airport reports increase in passengers in February - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas airport reports increase in passengers in February

Posted: Updated:
A tower at McCarran International Airport appears in this undated file photo. (File/FOX5) A tower at McCarran International Airport appears in this undated file photo. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

The number of passengers using McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas increased in February compared with a year earlier.

The Clark County Department of Aviation reported Wednesday that 3.5 million people flew in and out of the airport last month. That was up 4 percent from February 2017.

The airport is coming off a record year, after handling 48.5 million passengers in 2017. It's now up more than 3 percent for the first two months of 2018.

Southwest Airlines remains the busiest carrier, followed by American, Delta, Spirit and United.

About 7 percent of passengers in February were international travelers, and another 2 percent were helicopter patrons.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.